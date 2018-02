VIDEO: Wait for it.... one of the stranger moments of the night... North Korean Cheerleaders holding masks as they sing ?Whistle? one of North Korea?s most popular songs. #Olympics2018 (Via @Kubik_Kamera) https://t.co/BXACRt27nZ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Wait for it.... one of the stranger moments of the night... North Korean Cheerleaders holding masks as they sing “Whistle” one of North Korea’s most popular songs. #Olympics2018 (Via @Kubik_Kamera) https://t.co/BXACRt27nZ